Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.