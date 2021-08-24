Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

