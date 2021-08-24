Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Otter Tail by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

