Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Educational Development worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Educational Development by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Educational Development by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Educational Development Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

