Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

