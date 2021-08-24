Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

