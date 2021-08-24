Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $514,000 in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

