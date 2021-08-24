Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,500 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

