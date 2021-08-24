Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

