Huntington National Bank Sells 34 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $476.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $15,851,220. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.