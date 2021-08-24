Huntington National Bank Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

