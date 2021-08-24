Huntington National Bank Invests $39,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

