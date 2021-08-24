Huntington National Bank Has $44,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

