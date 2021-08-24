Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

