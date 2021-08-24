Huntington National Bank Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

