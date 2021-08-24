Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Up 1%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Approximately 188,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 459,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

In other Humanigen news, insider Afke Cornelia Saskia Schipstra purchased 10,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Humanigen (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

