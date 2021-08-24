Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 45,445 shares.The stock last traded at $20.13 and had previously closed at $19.16.

HNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.