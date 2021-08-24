Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

