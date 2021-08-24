Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $578,348.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $578,348.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00156068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,276.53 or 0.99997276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00997560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.24 or 0.06647429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.