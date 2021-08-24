Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HKXCY. Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

