Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

