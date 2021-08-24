Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of HMC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
