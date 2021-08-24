Hoge Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.36 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $77.36 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,742,294,239 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

