Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

