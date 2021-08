Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

HTCMY opened at $53.99 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.