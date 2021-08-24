Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HKMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

