Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $$63.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.