Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

