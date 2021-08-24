Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,331. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

