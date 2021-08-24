Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 206,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.