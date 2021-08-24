Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HDIV remained flat at $GBX 86.40 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,837. The firm has a market cap of £163.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

