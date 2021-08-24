HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.96 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

ETR:HLE opened at €60.84 ($71.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

