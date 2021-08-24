Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $404.62 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005835 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00109226 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00290860 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010883 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00048681 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.
About Hedera Hashgraph
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.