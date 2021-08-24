Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $404.62 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00109226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00290860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010883 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,248,514 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

