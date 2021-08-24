Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) vs. American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Green Plains has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Green Plains shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.84 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -21.73 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Plains and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Green Plains beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

