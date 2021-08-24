Head to Head Comparison: Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) vs. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imago BioSciences and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imago BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Molecular Templates 0 1 3 0 2.75

Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.63%. Molecular Templates has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.05%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Imago BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imago BioSciences and Molecular Templates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molecular Templates $18.84 million 19.82 -$104.92 million ($2.13) -3.12

Imago BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Templates.

Profitability

This table compares Imago BioSciences and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Molecular Templates -359.67% -105.16% -45.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Molecular Templates on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

