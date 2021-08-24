HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.06 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

