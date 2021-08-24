HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.06 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
