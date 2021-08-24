Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.