Handshake Trading Up 38.3% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $123.35 million and approximately $832,265.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,651.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.57 or 0.06695684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.01352179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00373257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00134503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.00668197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00337192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00330273 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,502,478 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

