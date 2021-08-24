Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 90,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $30,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after buying an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

