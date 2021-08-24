Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,534 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB stock opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.