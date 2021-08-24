Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 30,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.49% of OptimizeRx worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,222. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

