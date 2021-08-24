Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.26 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $76,970,213 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

