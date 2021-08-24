Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 175,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.60% of Gates Industrial worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,155,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.