Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Purchases C$40,756.32 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,320.67.

CVE:HTL traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. 67,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,620. The firm has a market cap of C$273.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.18.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTL. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

