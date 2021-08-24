Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

