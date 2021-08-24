Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in PayPal by 17.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 35.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in PayPal by 93.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

