Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,789 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.