Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

