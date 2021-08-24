Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 478 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $448.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

