Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,137 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

