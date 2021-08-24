H Eugene Lockhart Sells 23,727 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,515,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $668,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

